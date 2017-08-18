Donald Trump to fire Steve Bannon: report

The New York Times said Steve Bannon had submitted his resignation on 7 August and it was to be announced this week. Photo: Reuters

Washington: President Donald Trump has decided to push out his chief strategist Steve Bannon, but White House officials were still discussing when and how, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two unnamed administration officials.

An official told Reuters earlier on Friday that a review of Bannon’s position by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was near an end and that a decision would likely be made soon.

The Times cited a person close to Bannon as saying the official had submitted his resignation on 7 August and that it was to be announced this week, but had been delayed by the fallout from a rally by white nationalists in Virginia over the weekend.

