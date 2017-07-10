Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 03 17 PM IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts, villages in J&K’s Poonch

Pakistan Army targets villages and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector over Sunday night

There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured. Photo: Hindustan Times

Jammu: The Pakistan Army targeted villages and forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Poonch sector with mortars and small-arms fire over Sunday night, damaging a trade facilitation centre and police barracks.

“There was overnight heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district. It continued till 0100 hours today (Monday)”, a police officer said.

    In the shelling, a trade facilitation centre and police barracks were damaged, the officer said.

    The Pakistan Army fired from small arms, automatic weapons and mortar bombs on villages and Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch district.

    There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 03 17 PM IST
    Topics: Kashmir Poonch LoC Pakistan ceasefire violation

