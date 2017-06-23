Bihar: The ground zero for Presidential polls

New Delhi: In less than a week, the battle for the prestigious Raisina Hill address in the national capital has shifted to an improbable location—Bihar, the state which gave India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

It all began with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielding Ram Nath Kovind, former Bihar governor, as its presidential candidate, followed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar breaking ranks with the opposition to support Kovind and eventually the opposition parties fielding Meira Kumar, a senior Congress leader, also from Bihar.

Both the ruling regional parties from Bihar—Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)—have repeatedly evoked the “Bihari” sentiment in supporting their choices of Meira Kumar and Kovind, respectively. While Prasad called Meira Kumar the “daughter of Bihar”, JD(U) has said that it would be a matter of “pride” if Bihar’s governor (until earlier this week), Kovind, could get directly elected as the President.

Interestingly, the battle for presidential polls is no longer only about implications on national politics but could unravel itself in Bihar’s political landscape. At the eye of the storm are the three constituents of the state’s incumbent Grand Alliance—RJD, JD(U) and Congress. While, JD(U) was the first to support Kovind, it was Congress which is said to have proposed Meira Kumar’s name and RJD has backed Congress.

The simmering tensions over Kumar’s breaking ranks with the opposition was visible on Thursday when Prasad took questions from reporters and termed JD(U)’s decision as a “historic mistake”. When asked if this could have any impact on the state government, Prasad denied it.

The history to this tension being that Prasad and Kumar, until nearly two years ago, were political arch-rivals and came together ahead of the 2015 state polls, along with the Congress, to counter a surging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Nitish Kumar had a successful alliance with the BJP in Bihar for nearly eight years, till as recently as 2013.

It is these overtures from the Bihar chief minister, not just on the presidential polls but also in his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation last year, that could increase the worries for both Prasad and the Congress.

Whether the most recent differences over presidential polls are an early indicator of changing political equations in Bihar, only time will tell, but for now one thing is definitely sure—either of the top two contenders who will eventually occupy the Raisina Hill will have a Bihar connection.