Why ties with Myanmar are important for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar’s councillor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw on Wednesday. Myanmar is being increasingly wooed by China. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Myanmar is the third by an Indian prime minister to the country in five years, and the second by Modi in three years, though it is his first bilateral visit. All taken together, it only underlines the importance of Myanmar to India—seen as a crucial partner in the fight to end insurgency in India’s northeast, viewed as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a key component of Modi’s new vision for South and Southeast Asian regional cooperation, besides being a neighbour that is increasingly being wooed by China.

Modi’s first stop on his three-day visit to Myanmar was capital Naypyitaw, where he met state councillor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The two countries signed 11 pacts, including one on maritime security cooperation and another on upgrading women police training facilities.

The visit came at a particularly difficult time for Suu Kyi, facing criticism from many quarters for failing to speak up for her country’s minority Rohingya Muslim community. Against this backdrop, Modi’s comments seemed to signal support. India, Modi said, understands the problems being faced by Myanmar and shares its concerns over “extremist violence” in the Rakhine state, especially the loss of innocent lives of civilians and military personnel.

“When it comes to a big peace process or finding a solution to a problem, we hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a solution which respects the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar,” Modi said. At the same time, the solution can bring about peace, justice, dignity and democratic values for all, he said.

Also Read: Narendra Modi says India shares Myanmar’s concerns on ‘extremist violence’

The comments seemed to go down well with Suu Kyi who thanked India “particularly for its strong stance that it has taken with regard to terrorist threat that came to our country a couple of weeks ago”.

“We believe that together we can work to make sure that terrorism is not allowed to take root on our soil,” she said.

For India, terrorism has been a major security challenge since the mid 1980s. And Myanmar is seen as a partner to combat separatism and insurgency in India’s northeast. According to Indian intelligence agencies, separatists and insurgents operating in India’s northeast have used Myanmar as a base for their hit-and-run operations against India. India shares a 1,600-kilometre border with Myanmar, and Indian and Myanmarese militaries have at times jointly undertaken military operations to flush them out.

Also Read: Narendra Modi announces no-cost visa for Myanmar citizens

Another reason for India to view Myanmar as a key partner is its membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean—the economically dynamic bloc that has some of the fastest rates of GDP growth in Asia. In 2015, Asean established a formal community that aims to create freer movement of trade and capital in an area of 625 million people with a combined economic output of $2.6 trillion. India along with Thailand and Myanmar is building the Asian Trilateral Highway, which will connect India to Asean, which groups together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Besides the trilateral highway, India is also constructing the Kaladan project, a road-river-port cargo transport project, which aims to link Kolkata in India to Sittwe in Myanmar and then up Myanmar’s Kaladan river to India’s northeast. The Kaladan project is of importance for both India and Myanmar as apart from boosting the economy of Myanmar, the project will also make for an alternative route for goods from India’s North-East to the rest of the (country and) world. Both the Kaladan project and the Asian Trilateral Highway are expected to be completed by 2020, according to the new estimate by India’s ministry of external affairs.

Besides being a bridge to Asean, Myanmar is also a key component of India’s strategy to bridge South and Southeast Asia through the BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. It comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and brings together 1.5 billion people or 21% of the world population and a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over $2.5 trillion. For India, making BIMSTEC work is important as for years it has blamed Pakistan for holding back the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or Saarc grouping.

Last but not the least there is the China factor at play.

Beijing has signalled it may abandon the huge $3.6 billion Myitsone Dam hydroelectric project in Myanmar after protests by the people but it has pushed for concessions on other strategic undertakings—including the Bay of Bengal port at Kyauk Pyu, which gives it an alternative route for energy imports from the Middle East, a Reuters report said. A special economic zone at Kyauk Pyu is expected to cover more than 4,200 acres (17 sq.km). It includes the $7.3 billion deep sea port and a $2.3 billion industrial park, with plans to attract industries such as textiles and oil refining, the report said.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bagan’s Ananda Temple is important. It underlines the cultural and religious similarities with Myanmar.

Besides, New Delhi has extended $2 billion in soft loans. It has offered to help Myanmar developmental assistance in the areas it wants rather than be prescriptive. And all this is to counterbalance China which has made deep inroads into India’s immediate neighbourhood, once seen as India’s exclusive preserve.