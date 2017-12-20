BJP’s ‘Chintan Baithak’ starts today, to chart strategy for Telangana elections

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, the party’s central leadership and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will attend the two-day ‘Chintan Baithak’. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is conducting a two-day brainstorming session, ‘Chintan Baithak’, starting Wednesday, to decide the party’s course of action for the 2019 assembly elections in Telangana. The meeting will be attended by leaders of Telangana BJP, the party’s central leadership and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP’s ideological arm.

The two-day closed-door meeting, which is being held at Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar district (about 50 kilometres from Hyderabad), will be overseen by the BJP’s national joint-organizing secretary Saudhan Singh, said a BJP leader from the Telangana unit, who was unwilling to be quoted. He added that the decisions taken in the meeting will be reported to BJP’s national president Amit Shah.

For the BJP’s Telangana unit, the Chintan Baithak will be crucial in developing its political strategy for the 2019 assembly elections, as it failed to attract Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who quit to either join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or the Congress in Telangana a few months ago. TDP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

That, according BJP’s Telangana spokesperson A. Rakesh Reddy, had happened as its central leadership was busy with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections and did not concentrate on Telangana. It may be recalled that the party leaders in Telangana have categorically stated that the BJP will contest the 2019 elections alone, without TDP. The party currently has 5 MLAs in the 119-seat assembly.

“We are now looking to conduct mass connect programmes with the public across the state to strengthen ourselves. The modalities of what needs to be done will be decided in the meeting,” said Reddy, adding the BJP is the only party that has been working at the village-level to highlight failures of the ruling TRS.

However, it won’t be easy for the BJP in Telangana, said Hari Kasula, chief strategist at Pramanya Strategy Consulting. The BJP in Gujarat performed badly in rural areas, and winning in Telangana won’t be easy as the latter is a more rural state, he said.

He added that the Gujarat election result indicates that the BJP is not completely invincible and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “magic” might be fading away. “If you can make Modi run for votes on his own turf, imagine what you can do in the south,” he added.

“The BJP will fight tooth and nail in the upcoming Karnataka elections, and will face a Congress which has got a strong (positive) vibe from its performance in Gujarat,” he said, adding that the real opponent to the TRS in Telangana is the Congress and not the BJP.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Krishank said that no political leaders are interested in joining the BJP in Telangana. “The only thing the party knows to do is to rake up communal tensions before elections in any state. Take the example of BJP MLA Raja Singh, who went to Karnataka a few weeks back and said that Hindus should have weapons in their homes. That is how the BJP is trying to instigate communal incidents wherever there are upcoming elections,” he alleged.