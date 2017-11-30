Uttar Pradesh has highest crime rate in India, shows NCRB data

Uttar Pradesh recorded 9.5% of the total IPC crime reports in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.9%), Maharashtra (8.8%) and Kerala (8.7%). Representational photo: AFP

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of heinous crimes such as murder and those against women in 2016, according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau released on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state, reported the highest number of cases of murder—4,889—accounting for 16.1% followed by Bihar, where 2,581 (8.4%) murders took place last year. UP registered 14.5% (49,262 cases) of total cases of crimes against women followed by West Bengal 9.6% (32,513 cases) during 2016.

Rape cases recorded an increase of 12.4%, from 34,651 cases in the country in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest incidence of rape, with 4,882 cases (12.5%) and 4,816 (12.4%) respectively, followed by Maharashtra at 4,189 (10.7%) last year, the NCRB data said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 9.5% of the total IPC crime reports in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.9%), Maharashtra (8.8%) and Kerala (8.7%). A total of 3737,870 people were arrested in the country in 2016 for various crimes, while a total of 3271,262 people were chargesheeted; 794,616 were convicted and 1148,824 people were acquitted or discharged.