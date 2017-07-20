ED summons Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla in IPL FEMA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, issued summons Knight Riders Sports, film actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations to the tune of Rs73.6 crore.

“The summons have been issued in connection with a case relating to the sale of some shares of Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd (KRSPL) to a Mauritius-based firm at a cost lower than their actual value, which has resulted in a loss of Rs73.6 crore,” the ED confirmed.

Earlier in March this year, the ED had issued a showcause notice for alleged contravention of FEMA. The ED had stated in March that “the show cause notices have been issued under Rule 4(1) of Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal Rules), 2000.”

While Gauri Khan is the director of KRSPL, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are the co-owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The case and the investigative agency’s investigations date back to 2008-09 when the ED first started its investigation against the IPL franchise and its owners for the violation.