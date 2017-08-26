UP govt to bring new policy to promote khadi next year

A subsidy of 15%, instead of 10%, would be given on Khadi products. Photo: Mint

Bhadohi:The Uttar Pradesh government will bring a new policy to promote khadi on the lines of Gujarat and is likely to be implemented from next year, minister for khadi and gramodyog Satyadev Pachauri has said.

“The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will implement khadi policy in the state. The details of it have been worked out. There are plans to implement it from April 2018,” he said in Bhadohi, UP on Friday night.

Elaborating about the policy, Pachauri said that a subsidy of 15%, instead of 10%, would be given on Khadi products. “Till now, only Gujarat has this kind of policy for Khadi,” he added.

The minister, who was in Bhadohi to restart a closed blanket manufacturing unit, also said that the seven such closed units of would soon be made operational. “The beginning has been made with the reopening of this units which started by the zila udyog centre in 1956 and closed down in 2009 because of lack of demand,” Pachauri added.