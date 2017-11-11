Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal govt calls off odd-even scheme

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from 13-17 November, given the high level of smog in the capital. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday decided to drop the scheduled implementation of odd-even vehicular scheme in Delhi from Monday following the denial of any exemption to women, two wheelers and government servants by National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said “the odd-even scheme from 13- 17 November in the national capital has been called off.”

Gahlot said the government’s decision came in view of the directive by the NGT, which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme.

The government is not ready “to compromise with the safety of women” after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone expect emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from 13-17 November, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shutdown till Sunday.