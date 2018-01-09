BJP worked out a better deal for Rajasthan on Barmer refinery: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said the project was earlier expected to cost Rs37,221 crore to refine BS-III fuel, leading to a Rs3,736 crore annual viability gap funding (VGF) payout by the Rajasthan government to HPCL over a period of 15 years. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments of Rajasthan and the centre had worked out more advantageous terms for the state in the proposed Rs43,129 crore Barmer refinery, India’s first greenfield Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) petrochemical project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 9 million tonne refinery and petrochemical complex on 16 January. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the rationale behind the laying of the foundation stone again, as this was earlier done by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The state assembly elections are due this year.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot has said Gandhi had laid the foundation stone of the refinery on 22 September 2013, news wire Press Trust of India reported on 6 January.

At a press conference here, Pradhan said the foundation stone was laid during the previous government’s tenure on 22 September 2013, days before the model code of conduct took effect on 27 September ahead of the state assembly elections. “It was an electoral stunt,” said Pradhan, adding that the project had neither land nor a feasibility report, nor any statutory clearance in place. Under the current government, all clearances were given, he claimed.

Pradhan said the project was earlier expected to cost Rs37,221 crore to refine BS-III fuel, leading to a Rs3,736 crore annual viability gap funding (VGF) payout by the Rajasthan government to HPCL over a period of 15 years. “Accordingly, the IRR (internal rate of return) calculation was 6%,” he said.

He added that under the new design and configuration which includes petrochemicals, the project will have a 12% IRR and interest free loan of Rs1,123 crore per annum for 15 years from date of commissioning. This, in turn, will result in savings of Rs40,000 crore for the state. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022-23. The Congress blamed the delay on the BJP.

“The whole point is why did so much delay happen in the project and that BJP’s state government is responsible for the delay. Had they started the project soon after it came to power, a lot of development would have happened and people would have got jobs,” said Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, senior leader and Rajasthan spokesperson for the Congress.

“For us, this project was a milestone; for BJP it’s just another means of gaining political mileage,” he added.

India imported 214 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil in 2016-17, 5.4% more that what the country imported a year ago. With the ambition of becoming a regional refining hub, India is adding more refinery capacity.

Even with the Barmer fields accounting for around a quarter of India’s crude oil production, the 9MT refinery will also process imported and domestic crude oil which will be brought through a pipeline.

While HPCL will have a 74% stake in the project, the Rajasthan government will own the balance 26%. The Union government is hopeful that the Rajasthan refinery will help meet the growing demand for petroleum products in the country which is registering an annual growth of around 15%.

“There is adequate demand in the country,” Pradhan said, adding that Indian state-owned firms are aggressively trying to market their products in the neighbourhood and the countries of South East Asia and Africa.

