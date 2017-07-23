Hong Kong issues second warning this year as Cyclone Roke lands

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Observatory said Cyclone Roke made landfall over the eastern part of the city after issuing a tropical storm signal No. 8, its third-highest warning, on Sunday morning.

The weather service said the cyclone will continue to track westward and that the signal is expected to remain in force into the afternoon.

Ferry services were suspended, while Cathay Pacific Airways said delay can be expected.

Cathay and Hong Kong Express Airways said all flight operations remain normal, while MTR Corp. said trains and buses continue to operate as usual. It is the second cyclone warning issued in 2017.

Cyclone Roke was centered about 20km (12 miles) north of the observatory in Tsim Sha Tsui district as of 11am local time, and is forecast to move west or west-northwest at about 20km per hour, according to the observatory’s latest online update. The government advised the public to stay away from the shoreline.

When typhoon Haima made landfall in China in October 2016 after brushing past Hong Kong, the city’s stock exchange was forced to cancel trading for the day, while authorities shut schools. Bloomberg