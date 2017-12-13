 India to get $250 million loan from World Bank for skilling plans - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 09 06 PM IST

India to get $250 million loan from World Bank for skilling plans

The objective of the project is to enhance institutional mechanisms for skills development and increase access to quality and market-relevant training for the work force
PTI
World Bank’s financing arm International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) will provide this $250 million loan. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
New Delhi: World Bank will provide $250 million loan to India for skill development programme to support livelihood.

India on Wednesday signed a loan agreement with World Bank under ‘Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion’ (Sankalp) project, an official statement said.

World Bank’s financing arm International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) will provide this $250 million loan. The loan agreement was signed here by economic affairs department joint secretary Sameer Kumar Khare on behalf of the government and Junaid Kamal Ahmad, World Bank, country director for India.

“The objective of the project is to enhance institutional mechanisms for skills development and increase access to quality and market-relevant training for the work force,” said the statement.

The project will cover institutional strengthening at the national and state levels for planning, delivering, and monitoring high-quality market-relevant training, improved quality and market relevance of skills development programmes. It will also include improved access to and completion of skills training for female trainees and other disadvantaged groups and expanding skills training through private-public partnerships (PPPs).

The closing date for the project is 31 March 2023.

First Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 09 06 PM IST
Topics: World Bank IBRD Sankalp Skill development Skills training

