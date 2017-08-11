Fresh floods in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh; UP, Bihar warned of heavy rains

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A fresh wave of floods has gripped parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as some northeastern eastern states received heavy rains while two persons died in a rain-related incident in Bihar.

The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It may lead to rapid rise in water levels of rivers in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim eastern Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar.

The second wave of floods in Assam triggered by incessant rains in the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra river’s course has affected 3.55 lakh people in 15 districts of the state.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, water of Brahmaputra, Buridihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Sankosh rivers are flowing above their danger levels and have submerged more than 20,000 hectares of agricultural land. Nearly 14,000 flood-displaced people are taking shelter in 39 relief centres, it said.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the officials concerned to intensify relief and rescue operations. Floods has disrupted surface communication in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh too while incessant rains have triggered landslides in several areas of the state.

Namsai district is the worst hit in the state as the low lying areas have been submerged by flood waters of Noa Dihing and Lohit rivers along with their tributaries, which are in spate. Various places in Bihar witnessed light to moderate rains, which led to the collapse of a mud hut in Darbhanga district killing a mother-son duo.

Patna received 7 mm of rains during the day and recorded a high of 28.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 1.2 mm in Purnea which recorded a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius, and 1 mm each in Gaya and Bhagalpur where the mercury settled at 29 degrees Celsius and 29.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Sub-Himalayan areas in West Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall with Coochbehar, which received 246.6 mm of rains since yesterday, being the wettest among the five districts in the region which also include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Jalpaiguri recorded 77.6 mm of rains till this morning since yesterday.

Kolkata received 30 mm of rains till this morning since yesterday while other districts in the southern parts of the state recording little or no precipitation during the period. Odisha too witnessed rainfall in various parts with Jaipatna in Kalahandi district receiving 6 cm of rains, and Chandikhol in Jajpur and Naraj in Cuttack district gauging 4 cm of precipitation each.

Normal life was paralysed in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, as many areas of the town were waterlogged due to incessant rains since last night. In the national capital, high humidity levels prevailed while the maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum was pegged at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 79 and 56%. Parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate rains while there was no significant changes in maximum and minimum temperatures in the state. Naina Devi received 78 mm of rains in the past 24 hours followed by Hamirpur 55 mm, Nadaun 45 mm, Solan 16 mm, Dharamsala 15 mm and Shimla 12 mm. Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a low of 14.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa 15.4 degrees Celsius. Una recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius followed by Bhuntar 32.8 degrees Celsius, Kangra 31.7 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 31.4 degrees Celsius, Solan 28.5 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab with their joint capital Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, while Karnal’s maximum settled at 33 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits. Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattishgarh and Vidarbha region also received rains.