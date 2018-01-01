Vijay Keshav Gokhale will be India’s new foreign secretary
Vijay Keshav Gokhale has been appointed foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S. Jaishankar
Last Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 08 50 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale was on Monday appointed foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S. Jaishankar who completes his tenure on 28 January, according to an official order.
Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India’s envoy to China. He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the ministry of external affairs.
The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved Gokhale’s appointment to the post, said the order issued by the department of personnel and training. Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on 29 January 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year. PTI
First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 08 50 PM IST
