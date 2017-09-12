AIADMK’s crucial general council meeting today

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam leaves after inspecting the venue of AIADMK general council meeting at Srivari Kalyana Mandapam on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The ruling faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold the general council meeting on Tuesday morning after sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran camp’s last-minute legal battles to stall the meeting failed.

The resolutions expected to be passed by the general council, under the chairmanship of presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan, are sacking of V. K. Sasikala from the general secretary’s post and setting up of a steering committee that will take care of party affairs until a new chief is chosen.

Sasikala was appointed to the post in December 2016, weeks after the demise of former chief minister and general secretary of AIADMK J. Jayalalithaa. A month after Sasikala took over the party and decided to become the chief minister, O. Panneerselvam rebelled and split away from the party. The pre-condition for the merger by the Panneerselvam’s camp has been Sasikala’s ouster.

On Monday morning, the Madras high court dismissed a plea by MLA S. Vetrivel on Monday morning, seeking a directive to stop the meeting by the faction led by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam. The legislator then went for an appeal. But late on Monday evening, a two-judge bench refused to stay the single-judge order.

Following the legal battle, on Monday night, Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran threatened to topple the Palaniswami government. After 19 MLAs withdrew support to Palaniswami, Dhinakaran met the governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week and reiterated the demand for a floor test against Palaniswami.

While the crucial meet on Tuesday is expected to take some key decisions, it will serve as an occasion for the faction to display its strength.

The general council of AIADMK has a strength of 2,780 members. The general council will be followed by an executive council meet.

The HC, on Monday, directed that any decision by the General Council would be subject to its decision and may be announced during the next hearing on 23 October.

Earlier on Monday, a Bengaluru court had stayed the meeting in response to a petition by V. Pugazhendi from the Dhinakaran faction.