Myth of opposition unity just a chimera: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah has expressed hope that there were people in the Congress who take note of opinions of their own leaders. Photo: HT

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has hinted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power in 2019 general elections, saying the “myth” of opposition unity was just a “chimera”.

“The myth of opposition unity has been systematically shown for what it is—a chimera. It’s each 1 for themselves in 2019 & 5 more years 2 (to) BJP,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The National Conference (NC) working president was reacting the developments in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls where Ahmad Patel, Congress candidate and confidante of party president Sonia Gandhi, is seeking a fifth term to the Upper House.

“I can’t remember the last time a #RajyaSabhaElection was such an attention grabbing event. This one is a real cliff hanger,” Omar said.

Omar expressed hope that there were people in the Congress who take note of opinions like that of Jairam Ramesh, who admitted that the party was in crisis. “I hope there are people in the Grand Old Party who sit up & take note of what Jairam is saying. Dismissing his views will be shortsighted,” Omar wrote.

Ramesh, in an interview with PTI, said “I would say that the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis.”