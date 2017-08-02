I-T department raids Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar, Congress cries foul

File photo. The raids on Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar has kicked up a political storm with the Congress leadership blasting the Narendra Modi-led government of misusing state machinery to intimidate opposition parties. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department conducted raids on Wednesday at the residence of Karnataka energy minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

The raids on the Congress minister by the I-T department comes days after the two brothers undertook the responsibility to host at least 40 MLAs from Gujarat who have been residing in a posh resort outside Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha re-elections in their state.

“Yes, the I-T department conducted raids on my brother (Shivakumar) house, offices and my home as well,” said Suresh.

The I-T department, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the raids were part of an investigation over a considerable period of time.

“The timing of the search was decided well in advance. The events involving certain MLAs of another state being brought to Karnataka were unforeseen and unpredictable events,” the IT department said in its statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that the minister being probed was staying at a resort where “some MLAs from another state are put up”. The department clarified that only the minister’s room was being searched.

The raids, however, has kicked up a political storm with the Congress leadership blasting the Narendra Modi-led government of misusing state machinery to intimidate opposition parties.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil—one of the MLAs lodged inside the resort-alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tried to intimidate, kidnap and buy out its legislators by offering as much as Rs15 crore to impede the re-election of Ahmed Patel, the powerful Congress leader and close side of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi. The election will be held on 8 August.

“BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat” Patel said on microblogging site, Twitter.

“The search team has no concern with the MLAs and there has been no contact with MLAs and the search team,” the I-T department clarified. “ It is again reiterated that the Income Tax search is only on one Karnataka minister,” the statement said.