Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inducted in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was appointed as a minister of state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Sunday. File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 49, a Lok Sabha MP from poll bound Rajasthan, was appointed as a minister of state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Sunday.

Shekhawat is a member of the Standing Committee on Finance and chairperson of the Fellowship Committee. He represents the Jodhpur constituency, the home turf of former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Shekhawat is the National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) farmers wing BJP Kisan Morcha.

He has an MPhil and an MA in philosophy from Jai Narain University, Jodhpur, Shekhawat. He was elected Student Union President of Jai Narain Vyas University in 1992, contesting under the banner of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Shekhawat is considered to be one of the better-performing MPs in the Lok Sabha. Among the 320 debates that Shekhawat participated in, he discussed issues including manual scavenging, human trafficking, child labour and rehabilitation of farmers, according to New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research.