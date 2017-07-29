Rajya Sabha polls: EC seeks report from Gujarat govt, orders security for MLAs

An Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said the Gujarat chief secretary has been asked to furnish a report to the poll panel in the case by 31 July. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday sought a report from the Gujarat government over Congress’s allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “engineering” defection of its MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

An EC spokesperson said the Gujarat chief secretary has been asked to furnish a report to the poll panel in this context by 31 July. “The report has been sought on the allegation made in the memorandum submitted by the delegation of the Indian National Congress today (to the Commission),” the spokesperson said. He added that the EC has also directed the state government to “ensure proper security to all the MLAs and their family members”.

The poll watchdog’s action came in the backdrop of the Congress party on Saturday petitioning it and demanding free and fair election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat as it accused the BJP of misuse of power and authority. A delegation of top Congress leaders met chief election commissioner (CEC) Achal Kumar Joti and demanded setting up of a high-powered committee to enquire into charges of money power and muscle power and blatant abuse of government machinery to engineer defections and give a time-bound report.

They also handed over a memorandum against use of money and muscle power by the ruling BJP government in a bid to alter the Rajya Sabha poll result. “We demand to forthwith constitute a high powered committee of independent persons/officers to enquire into charges of money power, muscle power and blatant abuse of government machinery for purposes of engineering defection and resignations of INC MLAs.

“To direct the high powered committee to afford opportunity to all the MLAs who have been approached directly and indirectly with inducements of money and positions by the BJP, so that the allegations are duly recorded and substantiated for actions in accordance with law,” the memorandum demanded.