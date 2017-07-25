Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 03 09 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Gujarat

Move comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on the prime minister and apprised him of the situation arising out of incessant rain and floods in parts of the state

PTI
Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused flood in Banaskantha and Patan districts. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat, the PMO said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on the prime minister at Parliament House this morning and apprised him of the situation arising out of incessant rain and floods in parts of the state.

The prime minister then decided to undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of north Gujarat, the PMO said. Torrential rains in north Gujarat have caused flood in Banaskantha and Patan districts. Authorities have declared a state-wide “high alert” and call out the Army, the Air Force and NDRF teams for assistance.

    PTI had reviewed the situation with top officials and said on Monday that the problem has been compounded by heavy rains in neighbouring Rajasthan which has led to surge in water levels of rivers and dams.

    Dantiwada and Sipu dams are overflowing, and due to the release of water from the dams, people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, he had said.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 03 09 PM IST
