Restrictions in parts of Srinagar against separatists’ protest

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar as a precautionary measure against protests by separatist groups over the US’s decision to declare Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a “global terrorist”.

Restrictions have been imposed in five police stations in downtown (old city) areas of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the curbs were in force in areas under the jurisdictions of police stations Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal.

The order to impose restrictions on the assembly of people under section 144 of the CrpC was issued by district magistrate (deputy commissioner) Srinagar as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, the officials said.

Separatists in Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir- based United Jihad Council (UJC) have called for protests after Friday prayers today against the US’ decision to declare Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the separatists said, “This unjustified move by the US government to appease Government of India and their (US) silence regarding the oppression and human rights situation in Kashmir, is not acceptable to the people of Kashmir who will strongly protest against it across the valley post Friday prayers”.

The statement issued jointly by chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference—Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq—and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik said protests will also be held against the “illegal and arbitrary” arrests and detention of the separatist leaders, activists and youth and raid on homes across the Valley.

The UJC, a conglomerate of over a dozen militant groups active in the valley, also called for protests after Friday prayers against the US government’s decision.