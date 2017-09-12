Amit Shah pulls up BJP’s West Bengal unit for failure to expand base

In April, BJP’s national president Amit Shah launched the vistarak programme in the state to spread its support base across the 77,000-odd polling booths in West Bengal. File photo: Mint

Kolkata: On the second day of his visit to Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president Amit Shah slammed local leaders of his party for poor coordination among themselves and for their inability to expand the party’s support base in West Bengal.

The party is trying to strengthen itself at the grassroots level in West Bengal and the need of the hour is close coordination among different units, Shah told local BJP leaders on Tuesday.

After hearing several leaders, Shah declared that the BJP will not put up with corruption, these leaders said, asking not to be named. Several instances of corruption within the BJP were brought to his notice, they added.

Some local BJP leaders also spoke about nepotism, alleging that undeserving people were being given disproportionate responsibilities by the state leadership. He said the BJP’s national leadership would not put up with such appointments.

In April, Shah launched the vistarak programme in the state to spread its support base across the 77,000-odd polling booths in West Bengal. He said leaders should reach out to at least five households in each of the state’s polling booths. Shah slammed party leaders for being woefully short of the target set by him and the national leadership for the vistarak programme. He also slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the state administration for the rising political violence in West Bengal, which he claimed was the worst in the country. “Is this the state of luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda?” he asked.

Reacting to allegations of political violence and corruption in utilization of public resources, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said Shah should look at the BJP’s own record in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and refrain from speaking on these issues.