Ryan International School murder case: Haryana govt recommends CBI probe

Teachers take out a candle march to pay tributes to seven-year-old student in Bhopal who was found murdered in Ryan International School in Gurugram. Photo: PTI

Gurgaon: The Haryana government on Friday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the gruesome murder of a seven- year-old boy in a school in Gurgaon, heeding to the demand of the victim’s family.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement after meeting the family members of the boy who was found with his throat slit in the school washroom last Friday.

“This incident (the murder of the student) was unfortunate... Today I came here to meet the family. There was a demand from the family members and several others for handing over the case to the CBI for investigation,” he told reporters in Gurgaon.

“The Haryana Police has been properly conducting a probe in this case. Despite that and in view of the demand, this case is being handed over to the CBI for a probe. I appeal to the CBI to investigate the case as expeditiously as possible,” Khattar said.

The chief minister visiting the house of the murdered student and offered his condolences to his family. On any action against the school, Khattar said the government has decided to take over the management of the school for three months.

“We have also decided that the management of the school will be taken over by the government for three months. The deputy commissioner (Gurgaon), under his supervision, will bring the system in the school on track,” he said.

The victim’s father Barun Thakur said that the responsibility of school managements should be fixed in such cases. “In future, the schools should ensure that such incidents did not occur in their premises,” he said. Schoolbus conductor Ashok Kumar, who emerged as the prime suspect, was arrested the same day.