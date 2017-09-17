London Tube attack: UK police arrest second suspect
A 21-year-old man was arrested by London’s counter-terrorism police in connection with the attack on a commuter train
London: A 21-year-old man was arrested by London’s counter-terrorism police in connection with the attack on a commuter train that injured at least 30 people.
The man, who wasn’t identified, was arrested in Hounslow, southwest London, late Saturday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police. He was being held under the terrorism act in a south London police station.
Police earlier on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure area of the port at Dover and searched a house near London in connection with Friday’s detonation of an improvised bomb on a tube train. The UK terrorism threat level remains at critical. Bloomberg
First Published: Sun, Sep 17 2017. 03 13 PM IST
Latest News »
- NSE members want preferential treatment in Rs10,000 crore IPO
- Narendra Modi achieving India’s economic integration: Amit Shah
- Govt may raise over Rs15,000 crore from share sale of 2 PSU insurers
- P V Sindhu conquers Nozomi Okuhara to clinch Korea Open title
- SBI Life Insurance and Prataap Snacks IPOs this week, eye Rs8,882 crore
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Share