Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sun, Sep 17 2017. 03 13 PM IST

London Tube attack: UK police arrest second suspect

A 21-year-old man was arrested by London’s counter-terrorism police in connection with the attack on a commuter train
Steve Geimann
Police earlier on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure area of the port at Dover and searched a house near London in connection with Friday’s detonation of an improvised bomb on a tube train. Photo: AP
Police earlier on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure area of the port at Dover and searched a house near London in connection with Friday’s detonation of an improvised bomb on a tube train. Photo: AP

London: A 21-year-old man was arrested by London’s counter-terrorism police in connection with the attack on a commuter train that injured at least 30 people.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was arrested in Hounslow, southwest London, late Saturday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police. He was being held under the terrorism act in a south London police station.

Police earlier on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the departure area of the port at Dover and searched a house near London in connection with Friday’s detonation of an improvised bomb on a tube train. The UK terrorism threat level remains at critical. Bloomberg

First Published: Sun, Sep 17 2017. 03 13 PM IST
Topics: London Tube attack London Train London tube attack suspect UK police terrorism

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share