Last Published: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 02 09 PM IST

Import tax on some electrical, electronics items raised

Govt raises import tax on some electrical, electronics items such as mobile phones, television sets, digital cameras and microwave ovens to up to 20%
Manoj Kumar
Import tax on video cameras has been raised to 15% from 10% and on television sets, it has been doubled to 20%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India has raised import tax on some electrical and electronics items such as mobile phones, television sets, digital cameras and microwave ovens to up to 20%, a government statement issued late on Thursday said.

Import tax on video cameras has been raised to 15% from 10% and on television sets, it has been doubled to 20%, the statement said. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 02 09 PM IST
