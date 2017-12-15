Import tax on some electrical, electronics items raised
Govt raises import tax on some electrical, electronics items such as mobile phones, television sets, digital cameras and microwave ovens to up to 20%
New Delhi: India has raised import tax on some electrical and electronics items such as mobile phones, television sets, digital cameras and microwave ovens to up to 20%, a government statement issued late on Thursday said.
Import tax on video cameras has been raised to 15% from 10% and on television sets, it has been doubled to 20%, the statement said. Reuters
