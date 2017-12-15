Import tax on some electrical, electronics items raised

Import tax on video cameras has been raised to 15% from 10% and on television sets, it has been doubled to 20%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India has raised import tax on some electrical and electronics items such as mobile phones, television sets, digital cameras and microwave ovens to up to 20%, a government statement issued late on Thursday said.

Import tax on video cameras has been raised to 15% from 10% and on television sets, it has been doubled to 20%, the statement said. Reuters