Bihar coalition in trouble? RJD, JD(U) call separate meetings of MLAs

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing between Bihar’s ruling alliance partners, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as both the parties have called a meeting of their legislators.

The RJD legislators are scheduled to meet on Monday, while Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of JD(U) MLAs on Tuesday.

More From Livemint »

“The agenda of the meeting of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) of JD(U) is not to discuss the corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family members. But we cannot stop MLAs from raising the issue. It is possible that some of the JD(U) MLAs may demand that the corruption allegations be discussed,” said a senior JD(U) leader, on the condition of anonymity.

The meetings by both political parties come in the backdrop of the recent raids by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when Lalu Prasad along with his family members, including deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, came under scrutiny.

With corruption allegations again surfacing against the first family of RJD, opposition parties, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have demanded that Tejaswi Yadav should either resign from the top post or Nitish Kumar should remove him from his cabinet.

“The corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family members are nothing more political vendetta and the party will respond accordingly,” said a senior RJD leader based in Patna, on the condition of anonymity.

The growing tension between the two alliance partners, JD(U) and RJD, is visible as Nitish Kumar is not going to attend the public meeting in Patna called by Lalu Prasad on 27 August against the BJP. The meeting is expected to be attended by some senior opposition leaders. Similarly, Kumar has backed Ram Nath Kovind, BJP’s nominee for presidential election, while RJD has decided to back former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is a Congress nominee.