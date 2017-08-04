Unconditional withdrawal from Doklam only option for India, says Chinese media

China and India are locked in a tense standoff in the Doklam region for over two months now . Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s only option in the ongoing Doklam standoff is to “unconditionally and immediately withdraws its troops” and “China will not negotiate until then”, says a Xinhua op-ed piece and lists out why it “will not, and cannot, back down” in the ongoing standoff.

You Dongxiao, an associate professor with the International College of Defense at the National Defense University of the People’s Liberation Army, writes that “Doklam is Chinese territory and there is no doubt or dispute about it. The Doklam standoff differs from previous military confrontations along the China-India boundary in that it is the first intrusion into the Chinese side of the mutually recognized boundary.”

He further writes that China backing down now will “embolden India to make more trouble in the future”.

The piece questions India’s action to send military personnel to “protect” Bhutan and terms it illegal and a grey area without any legal basis. It accepts that “Doklam is of huge strategic significance to India, due to its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor”, but also calls India’s security concerns unwarranted.

“The border line is the bottom line”, the piece says, and China will “defend its native soil at all costs.”