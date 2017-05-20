Cleric offers Rs20 lakh reward for garlanding Pakistan PM with Jadhav’s shoes

Kolkata: A city-based Muslim cleric has offered a reward of Rs20 lakh for anyone who puts a garland of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s shoes around the neck of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the Indian citizen has been sentenced to death in a frivolous case.

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi was in the news recently for issuing a ‘fatwa’ against Sonu Nigam after the singer had raised objection to the use of loudspeakers in shrines to send out sermons.

Quaderi has offered a reward of Rs20 lakh for anyone who puts a garland of Jadhav’s shoes around Sharif’s neck and parades him across India. The cleric said on Saturday that there will be no deadline for the job.

“Pakistan calls itself an Islamic country, but it is giving shelter to terrorists and supporting terror. It’s the job of its prime minister to take strict action against terrorism,” he said. Quaderi added that as a prime minister, Sharif has “failed totally” while a Pakistan military court has sentenced Jadhav to death in a frivolous case.

He said Pakistan has given shelter to many “so-called Islamic terror groups” and that it should first state which portion of the Holy Quran says that terror be spread.

Forty six-year-old Jadhav was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan custody for more than a year. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has stayed his execution.