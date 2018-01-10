Kerala govt withdraws payment order for Pinarayi Vijayan’s chopper ride from disaster fund

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told his government to withdraw a controversial order under which money earmarked for Cyclone Ockhi disaster reliefs was to pay for a helicopter ride.

On 26 December, Vijayan returned back to state capital Trivandrum in a helicopter after attending an organizational event of his Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM in Thrissur district. After returning, he met a central team assessing the damage from Ockhi, and then chaired a cabinet meeting.

On Monday, Kerala’s disaster management department issued an order sanctioning Rs8 lakh from its coffers for the helicopter ride, which was strongly criticised by opposition leaders Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress and K.Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“It’s a blatant misuse of resources, especially at a time when the government claims to be short of money for disaster relief,” said Chennithala.

Despite being cash-strapped because of mounting debt and external shocks such as the goods and services tax (GST) that has impacted his government’s revenue collection, Vijayan had launched a comprehensive package for Ockhi victims, which took 74 lives in the southern coast last month.

Kerala had raised Rs120 crore in the form of voluntary donations and other means. But, Chennithala said, using money from the disaster relief head account for bringing the CM back from a party event is akin to diversion of funds.

An official communication from the CM’s office on Tuesday said the controversial order will be cancelled on Vijayan’s orders. The order was issued without the knowledge of the CM’s office, it said.