ED raids premises of Congress leader Baba Siddique, others in money laundering probe

ED officials said the raids are being conducted on at least half a dozen locations in the Maharashtra capital. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The ED on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Congress leader Baba Siddique and few others in connection with a money laundering probe case. Officials said the raids are being conducted on at least half a dozen locations in the Maharashtra capital, including that of a builder.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said, has registered a criminal case against Siddique and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a local police FIR (first information report) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a slum area in suburban Bandra.

The agency also suspects usage of shell companies in committing the alleged irregularities and hence the raids are being conducted to gather more evidence, they said. Siddique has been a Congress MLA in the Maharashtra assembly and also served as a Municipal Corporator.