Zimbabwe seeks diplomatic immunity in South Africa for president Robert Mugabe’s wife

Johannesburg/Harare: Zimbabwe’s government has requested diplomatic immunity in South Africa for President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe after a charge of assault was laid against her.

“Mrs Mugabe’s legal team has asked for diplomatic immunity and the request is under consideration,” Clayson Monyela, spokesman for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said by phone on Wednesday. “It will be considered by our political principals.”

Zimbabwe’s ambassador in South Africa, Isaac Moyo, didn’t immediately answer phone calls seeking comment.

Local media including the Star newspaper reported that Mugabe assaulted a woman with an electric extension cord in a hotel in the affluent Sandton suburb on 13 August. While she agreed to hand herself over to police on Tuesday after the alleged victim laid a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, she failed do to so, the police said. Mugabe is still in South Africa and attending the Southern African Development Community heads of state meeting in Pretoria, the capital, the Policy Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Discussions with the suspect's lawyers and the Zimbabwean High Commission representatives are taking place to make sure that the suspect is processed through the legal system," the Police Ministry said.