Chinese border incursion reported in Uttarakhand’s Barahoti area

A 2012 image of Indian Army personnel at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Chinese border guards entered one kilometre into Indian territory and threatened shepherds grazing cattle in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, official sources said on Monday.

The incident took place on the morning of July 25 when a group of shepherds were asked to vacate the land by troops of the People’s Liberation Army, officials in the know said on the condition of anonymity.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a standoff between Chinese and Indian troops at Dokalam near Sikkim.