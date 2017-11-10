Delhi govt announces free travel in DTC, cluster buses during odd-even days

Arvind Kejriwal said the move will encourage people to switch to public transport. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi government will allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and cluster buses during the odd-even scheme to encourage use of public transport, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from 13 November as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

“To encourage use of public transport during odd-even, Delhi govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November,” Gahlot tweeted.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move will encourage people to switch to public transport.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has a bus fleet of around 4,000 buses while there are over 1,600 cluster buses that form the backbone of the public transport along with Metro.

According to official data, DTC buses carry around 35 lakh passengers every day. However, since the AAP came to power, the DTC has not been able to purchase any new bus. The odd-even scheme will be in place from 8am to 8pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.