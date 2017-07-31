India’s Q1 fiscal deficit hits 81% of full-year target: Govt
India’s fiscal deficit touched Rs4.42 trillion during April-June period or 80.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data shows
New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit touched Rs4.42 trillion ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.
The fiscal deficit was 61.1% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first three months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs1.77 trillion ($27.59 billion), the data showed.
India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017-18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Jul 31 2017. 04 56 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Share