Mon, Jul 31 2017.

India’s Q1 fiscal deficit hits 81% of full-year target: Govt

India’s fiscal deficit touched Rs4.42 trillion during April-June period or 80.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data shows
Manoj Kumar
India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017-18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit touched Rs4.42 trillion ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.

The fiscal deficit was 61.1% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first three months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs1.77 trillion ($27.59 billion), the data showed.

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017-18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year. Reuters

Mon, Jul 31 2017.

fiscal deficit India Q1 fiscal deficit GDP net tax receipts

