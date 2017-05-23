Left workers, police clash during rally in Kolkata; several injured

Left activists try to breach a police barrier during a march towards the state secretariat in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: AFP

Kolkata: A march taken out by various Left parties to the state secretariat in Kolkata ended in violence on Monday when the police stopped them mid-way.

Supporters of Left parties, mostly from their peasant wings, gathered at various neighbourhoods of Kolkata and were to march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, pressing for a charter of demands in the agriculture sector.

The protesters threw stones at the police manning the barricades. At several places in central Kolkata, the police fired tear gas shells and opened up water-canons, but eventually had to resort to baton charge.

While the administration claimed the police were compelled to use force, organizers alleged the police attacked and injured their supporters. The administration claimed several policemen were also injured.

Some journalists were injured in the police action, and had to be hospitalized. At a press conference later, Supratim Sarkar, additional commissioner of police (III) regretted the assault on scribes and said the incident will be investigated.

Several top leaders, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Biman Bose, who was seen leading one of the rallies, were injured. Bose said the policemen charged at the rally and threw stones.

One group of 22 lawmakers led by legislator Sujan Chakraborty, though, managed to sneak through and reached the secretariat’s north gate where they were stopped.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the top brass of the administration were travelling when violence broke out. CPM leader Mohammed Salim said the leaders had fled Kolkata expecting a collapse in law and order because of what he called people’s spontaneous support.

Partha Chatterjee, a cabinet minister in the state and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker, described the events as a manifestation of the CPM and its partner organizations’ “existential crisis”.

Three officers in the state administration told Mint they were taken by surprise by the turnout at a political event organized by the Left parties after two years. It was reminiscent of a similar rally in Kolkata in 2015, which, too, had turned violent. The turnout was ahead of expectations because of the participation of the peasant organizations, officers said, asking not to be named.