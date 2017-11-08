Delhi smog: Decision on reintroducing odd-even rule likely tomorrow
New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi on Wednesday ordered an immediate halt on civil construction activity and banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in the national capital as the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) announced that pollution levels have hit “severe plus”.
The decisions were approved by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a meeting which was also attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and EPCA member Sunita Narain among a host of senior officials. A decision on whether or not to implement the odd-even scheme will be taken tomorrow, people present in the meeting said.
During the meeting, the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA, which is empowered to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), said it has decided to ramp up the plan to “severe plus” in view of the prevailing smog episode. “Emergency meeting on pollution with @ArvindKejriwal. Measures approved include ban on entry of trucks (except carrying essentials), ban on civil construction, school holidays till weekend, hike in parking fees & higher frequency of metro & buses,” the LG office tweeted.
On Tuesday, the EPCA had directed authorities to implement measures under the GRAP’s “severe” category, including hiking parking fees and introducing differential pricing in public transport.
