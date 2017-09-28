China orders North Korean business closed under UN sanctions
China is North Korea’s main trading partner and businesses in China help to provide the isolated country with foreign currency
Beijing: Chinese news reports say the government has ordered most North Korean-owned businesses and ventures with Chinese partners to close under UN sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
A ministry of commerce order quoted by multiple news outlets on Thursday said businesses owned by North Korean companies or individuals must close within 120 days of the 11 September approval of the latest sanctions.
UN sanctions that have been steadily tightened ban North Korea from selling coal and textiles and order other governments to limit fuel supplies.
First Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 04 28 PM IST
