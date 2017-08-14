Japanese Encephalitis: return of the old scourge?

New Delhi: Only a thorough investigation will reveal the reason for the deaths of young children in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, but if it is Japanese Encephalitis, it means the return of an old scourge that appeared to be under control over the past few years.

One theory blames the lack of oxygen—arising from delayed payments to a supplier who, after several threats, stopped supplies.

Another blames Japanese Encephalitis, a disease that has plagued eastern Uttar Pradesh for several decades. It is a disease that is spread through pigs, wild birds and mosquitoes, and spikes during the rainy season.

According to the latest data available with the ministry of health and family welfare till 6 August 2017, the maximum burden of Japanese Encephalitis is in Assam with 458 cases and 64 deaths (so far this year), followed by Manipur with 126 cases and five deaths and Uttar Pradesh with 97 cases and three deaths.

The numbers—with the usual caveat on the accuracy of all such databases being only as good as the reporting of the disease—bear out a recent trend of Uttar Pradesh hopefully having succeeded in its efforts against the disease.

In 2016, Assam witnessed 304 cases and 68 deaths, followed by West Bengal with 50 cases and 10 deaths and Uttar Pradesh with 25 cases and two deaths.

The database also seems to suggest that there were three districts of Gorakhpur reporting a significant number of Japanese Encephalitis cases (till 6 August).

The first recorded outbreak of the disease in Gorakhpur and six surrounding districts was as early as in 1978. In 2005, Gorakhpur and seven surrounding districts witnessed over 6,061 cases and over 1,123 deaths. This was followed by outbreaks in 2006 that infected 2,320 and killed 528, and again in 2007, that infected 3,024 and killed 645.

The central government asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to intervene and chalk out a plan to prevent the cases swallowing lives. “The disease was playing havoc in last few decades, but now we have put in major efforts and the situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved. We introduced a onetime vaccination drive in 2006. Then we again did a round of vaccination in 2010. And, from 2011 the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine has been included in the Universal Immunisation Program ” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, secretary, Department of Health Research, Union health ministry and director general at ICMR.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral disease that infects animals and humans. It causes inflammation of the membranes around the brain. Generally, the infections are mild (fever and headache) or without apparent symptoms, but sometimes, around one in 200 infections can result in rapid onset of high grade fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures, spastic paralysis and death.

“Japanese Encephalitis deaths are preventable. The Uttar Pradesh government has done so much work for patients, such as setting up special wards and setting aside specialist doctors (for the treatment of the disease),” she adds, expressing surprise at the number of deaths being attributed in some quarters to Japanese Encephalitis.

By 2015, she added, the number of Japanese Encephalitis cases around India had fallen to 10% of all encephalitis types.

“The situation in Gorakhpur has improved in past few years after we pushed the government. There are other states which haven’t improved much,” said Dr R.N. Singh, a paediatrician based in Gorakhpur.