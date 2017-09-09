Manmohan Singh-led Congress group to arrive in Jammu tomorrow

A file photo of former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh. Photo: HT

Jammu: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led policy planning group of the Congress will arrive in Jammu on Sunday on a two-day visit to study the ground security situation in the state.

The Manmohan Singh-led Congress policy planning group also includes former union ministers P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni. They will meet senior party leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, soon after reaching Jammu on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said.

Sharma added that senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh is also expected to be the part of the delegation which would meet representatives of various opposition parties, including the National Conference, the CPI(M) and the Akali Dal.

The group was set up by the Congress in April after the situation worsened in the valley due to widespread violence by protesters following the deaths of eight persons in firing by the security forces during bypolls of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The panel is going to visit Kashmir valley on 16-17 September and Ladakh region on a later date. The group, who also included several state leaders, will meet 25 delegations during their two-day stay in the winter capital. They are also expected to meet the delegations of farmers, gujjars, paharis, schedule caste and schedule tribe, the spokesperson said.