Last Published: Sat, Sep 02 2017. 11 36 AM IST

J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam

Security forces kill an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Yaripora area of Kulgam
PTI
An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Photo: AP
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, the police said.

The Army launched an operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said. He said one unidentified militant was killed in the gunbattle. Further details are awaited, he added.

First Published: Sat, Sep 02 2017. 11 36 AM IST
