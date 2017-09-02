J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam
Security forces kill an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Yaripora area of Kulgam
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, the police said.
The Army launched an operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said. He said one unidentified militant was killed in the gunbattle. Further details are awaited, he added.
First Published: Sat, Sep 02 2017. 11 36 AM IST
Latest News »
- Nasdaq sues rival exchange Miami International, alleging stolen tech secrets
- Apple changes leadership on Siri as voice assistant loses lead
- Gorakhpur children death: UP police apprehends Dr Kafeel Khan of BRD Medical College
- NEET 2017: Medical aspirant moves Madras HC seeking to quash MBBS/BDS merit list
- Nandan Nilekani will not receive any remuneration for his current post: Infosys
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share