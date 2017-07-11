Zero tolerance against corruption, say JD(U) leaders after Tejashwi named in CBI FIR

Patna: Ahead of the crucial Janata Dal (United) meeting on Tuesday, party leaders made it clear that there would be “no compromise” with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption.

The JD(U) meeting this afternoon comes amid the media speculating that Kumar might announce some tough decision on deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has been named in a CBI FIR in land-for-hotels case.

Kumar, the JD(U) president, will meet party ministers, legislators and office-bearers at his 1, Anne Marg residence to discuss the political situation in Bihar arising out of the growing demand for the resignation of Tejashwi, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad.

The JD(U) press meet would be addressed by its member of legislative assembly (MLA) and national secretary Vidya Sagar Nishad, spokespersons Neeraj Kumar, Nikhil Mandal and Bharti Mehta at the state party headquarters, a statement said.

JD(U) leaders going for the meeting said there would be no compromise with corruption and the clean image of their leader, Nitish Kumar. “Zero tolerance on corruption and good governance have been Nitish Kumar’s USP and there can be no compromise on these,” JD(U) General Secretary Sanjay Jha told reporters. Jha said Kumar, through his hard work, has made a big name for Bihar in last 12 years, and added, “We cannot allow it to be diluted.”

Industries minister Jay Kumar Singh said “our leader” is known for his “politics of principles” and there can be no compromise with it. Several other leaders held similar views. The RJD, which held its legislature party leaders meeting yesterday, has already thrown its weight behind Tejashwi and ruled out his resignation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered its support to the JD(U) from outside if it breaks out of Grand Alliance comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress.

Meanwhile, some RJD ministers and legislators were seen going to the 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi to reiterate support for Tejashwi Yadav. Ministers Alok Mehta and Vijay Prakash, party chief whip Lalit Yadav and MLAs Bhai Birendra and Sarabjeet were among them.

RJD president Lalu Prasad at present is in Ranchi for appearance in a multi-crore fodder scam case. He is expected to return here by evening. Speaking to reporters, Lalit Yadav asked, “Has Tejashwi Yadav indulged in any corruption in his departments? So why this talk of zero tolerance with corruption being raked up?”

Congress state unit president and minister Ashok Choudhary blamed the media for “creating sensation” and asserted the alliance was intact in the state.