Last Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 04 17 PM IST

Presidential elections: TRS to support BJP’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, says it would support National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Telangana chief minister and TRS founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: HT
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the NDA, on Monday welcomed the BJP’s decision to put up Bihar Governor and Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind as the alliance’s candidate for the presidential election. TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Kovind’s candidature as “the right choice” for the highest constitutional post and pledged his party’s full support to him.

“You have chosen a right candidate for the top post. An intellectual with high values belonging to the Dalit community is very apt in all respects for the president’s post,” Naidu told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him this afternoon to inform him about Kovind’s choice.

A communication from the chief minister’s office said Naidu announced that the TDP would extend complete support for Kovind’s candidature.

The communication also said that the prime minister requested Naidu to garner Trinamool Congress’ support for the NDA candidate. Naidu assured the prime minister that he would contact TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon her return from her foreign visit, the communication said.

First Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 04 17 PM IST
