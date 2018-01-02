South Korea’s Moon Jae-in orders swift action to ensure North Korea joins Olympics

Since taking power last year, South Korea president Moon Jae-in has sought to ease tensions with North Korea through dialogue, offers of aid and an invitation to participate in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Photo: Reuters

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered his government to act swiftly on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s offer to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics and improve ties.

Speaking at his first cabinet meeting in 2018, Moon said his government welcomed Kim’s call for urgent talks in a New Year’s Day address. Since taking power last year, Moon has sought to ease tensions with North Korea through dialogue, offers of aid and an invitation to participate in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, a city not far from the border dividing the Korean peninsula.

“Improving inter-Korean relations and resolving the North Korean nuclear issue are not separate from each other,” Moon said. Any talks must be closely coordinated with South Korea’s allies and the international community, he added.

Kim on Monday called for talks with South Korea to ensure the success of the Winter Olympics, an apparent tactical shift after repeatedly shunning Seoul’s offer for dialogue. The North Korean leader’s tests of missiles and nuclear devices have prompted the United Nations to tighten sanctions on his regime, while President Donald Trump has warned of military action to stop threats to the US. Bloomberg