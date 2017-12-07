Need to bring losses below 15% for 24X7 power: R.K. Singh

R.K. Singh said there are 16 to 17 states which are incurring electricity distribution losses of more than 15%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Power and new and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh on Thursday urged his state counterparts to bring electricity distribution losses below 15% to ensure 24X7 power for all by 2019.

Singh also asked them to roll out the Saubhagya scheme in their states to provide power connections to four crore families by December 2018. “We have reduced the distribution (aggregate technical and commercial) losses. It is necessary to achieve 24X7 power for all by 2019,” Singh said. He said this while inaugurating the conference of “Ministers for Power and New & Renewable Energy of States & Union Territories”. He further said: “We are going to add four crore more subscribers under the Saubhagya scheme. Thus, with increase in supplies, leakages would further increase. We cannot continue to set off these losses using taxpayers’ money.”

The minister said there are 16 to 17 states which are incurring distribution losses of more than 15%. On the Saubhagya scheme, he said, “We are going to do it by December 2018. We have to do it. We have provided over Rs90,000 crore from ninth five year plan onwards to strengthen the system in states. We are providing funds under various schemes.”

At present, all states have not submitted their proposals under the scheme. The proposal would have to come from states to seek funds. The centre has provided Rs16,320 crore under the scheme. Talking about the renewables, Singh said clean energy would edge out fossil fuels, particularly petroleum, which is strategically in favour of India in view of huge imports.

The minister also spoke about the centre’s hydro policy, which is aimed at reviving the stranded projects, and assured states to push this clean source of energy, which can become base load to replace thermal power.