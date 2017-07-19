3rd Pay Commission for CPSE employees: Cabinet clears 15% salary hike

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a 15% hike in salaries for public sector company employees.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved implementation of the recommendations of the 3rd Pay Commission for central public sector enterprises’ (CPSE) employees, an official said in New Delhi.

The commission had recommended a 15% increase in emoluments, the lowest so far. Higher wages are effective from 1 January 2017.

The previous commission had given a 37.2% rise in 2007 and the first commission had given between 24% and 30% increase.