Fire breaks out in a commercial building in Mumbai’s Kandivali East, no one hurt
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a commercial building in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai on Saturday morning, with four to five persons rescued from the spot, a civic official said.
The blaze broke out on the second floor of the three-storey structure located at Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, said an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell.
“The Fire brigade received a call at 10.20am. Our team arrived at the spot at 10.38am and swung into action to douse the fire which occurred in a commercial establishment. Cooling operations were underway,” the official said.
The fire was confined to 4 to 5 galas (commercial shops) on the second floor, he said. Four-five people who were inside the building have been rescued with the help of a ladder. They were unhurt. Eight fire engines and water tankers are at the spot to contain the blaze, the official said, adding that the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Latest News »
- Sri Lanka in talks with two Chinese firms for $3 billion refinery
- Asteroid-bound Nasa spacecraft zips by Earth for gravity boost
- SpiceJet, Cleartrip team up with Google Flights for live ticket prices, destinations
- Narendra Modi says development, not votes, is his priority
- Iran tests new medium-range missile defying US warnings