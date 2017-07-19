Tokyo airport police find 30 bullets in US plane crew’s bag

Keeping bullets in carry-on bags during flight is illegal under US law. File photo: AP More From Livemint »

Tokyo: Japanese airport police have found 30 bullets in an American Airlines crewmember’s carry-on bag and say the flight attendant apparently carried them through his security checks at US airports.

Police at Tokyo’s Narita airport seized the bullets after finding them on Saturday during a security check before the man boarded his duty flight back to the US.

Airport police official Masatoshi Ito said on Wednesday the crewmember identified only as a male US citizen in his 50s told police he forgot to leave the bullets before boarding his Tokyo-bound flight.

Keeping bullets in carry-on bags during flight is illegal under US law. Police released the man on Saturday as he posed no danger of destroying evidence. Police are still investigating how the bullets were undetected when he arrived at Narita.