Last Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 01 25 PM IST

Russia claims it has killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Russia says that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a strike in late May along with other senior group commanders

A file photo of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The ministry says the strike came as Islamic State leaders gathered to discuss the group's withdrawal from Raqqa, the group's de facto capital. Photo: AFP
A file photo of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The ministry says the strike came as Islamic State leaders gathered to discuss the group’s withdrawal from Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital. Photo: AFP

Moscow: The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike.

The ministry said Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

It said the air raid on 28 May that targeted an IS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

The ministry said the strike came as IS leaders gathered to discuss the group’s withdrawal from Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital.

AP
First Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 01 22 PM IST
