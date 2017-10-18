Why India is watching China Communist Party Congress keenly

Chinese president Xi Jinping bows before delivering his speech during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: More than 2,000 of China’s top officials have gathered in Beijing for the week-long 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a twice-a-decade political meeting that is expected to see President Xi Jinping further consolidate his position as one of the most powerful leaders of the country.

The official task of the more than 2,287 delegates who will attend this year’s Congress starting Wednesday is to deliberate new policies as well as elect the people who will lead the world’s most populous country for the next five years.

But the main focus at the Congress—the 19th since the Chinese Communist Party’s foundation in Shanghai in 1921—is expected to be centred on Xi, who is likely to use this Congress, which marks the start of his second and supposedly last five-year term, to further consolidate his position by filling the party’s upper echelons with his loyalists and supporters, say news reports. Five of the seven spots on China’s top ruling council, the Politburo Standing Committee, are up for grabs, as are 11 of the wider politburo’s 25 seats and roughly half of the spots on the 205-member central committee.

At this point, Xi is president of the Chinese state, general secretary of the Communist party, chairman of the all-powerful Central Military Commission and national security commission. Xi also recently donned the hats of head of the comprehensively deepening reform committees and commander of the armed forces, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of East Asian Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharal Nehru University. The Chinese president also “nudged the party to accept ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ to be inscribed in the Communist party constitution, elevating his political ideas at par with the founding fathers of the party”, Kondapalli said.

The Party Congress is an important event in the Chinese political calendar but neighbour India will also be watching it closely—for several reasons. India’s ties with China with Xi at the helm can be at best described as uneasy. There have been numerous instances of incursions by Chinese troops into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. China is also opposed to India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group that controls global atomic commerce. Also, China has turned a deaf ear to India’s protests that the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor runs through disputed Kashmir and is violative of India’s sovereignty. And last but not the least, Beijing has been against India’s attempts to get Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar included in a list of terrorists by the UN.

Here’s why India will be keeping a close watch on the 19th Congress that will conclude on 24 October:

■ 1. News reports say that Xi could decline to promote a successor, indicating that he intends to remain in the top party post for a third, or perhaps even fourth term. According to party norms, China’s top two leaders are usually publicly presented at the Congress five years before they take power. Xi himself had emerged as China’s future leader at the 17th party Congress in 2007. He had then served as Chinese vice-president from 2008-13. This will mean India will have to deal with Xi for perhaps the next decade or longer and will have to fashion its policies to suit this development.

■ 2. India would be closely watching to see whether the accent of future Chinese policies will be on China’s “core” or “developmental” interests. If it is the former, India can face many more challenges like incursions along its undemarcated boundary with China like at Depsang, Chumar, Pangong Tso and the latest on the Doklam plateau that resulted in a 73-day-long military face-off between the two countries. If it is the latter, then it could open up the possibility for India-China cooperation at the bilateral level and at the international fora.

■ 3. New Delhi would also be looking at what sort of role the military gets in the new Chinese power structure, said Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at London-based King’s College. The extent of civilian control over the military (especially after the dismissal of top generals on charges of graft) could become clearer after the Congress which could give pointers to the military’s role in China’s development and plans for military modernisation. Already India and China are increasingly encountering each other in places once considered the exclusive sphere of influence of the other—the South China Sea in the case of China and the Indian Ocean in the case of India. As Beijing presses ahead with its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, analysts say the Chinese navy is expected to play an increasing role in patrolling and securing sea lanes—taking its reach beyond previous levels.