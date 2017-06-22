Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 05 57 PM IST

GST: No possibility of power tariff hike after tax reform, says Piyush Goyal

Union power minister Piyush Goyal says he sees no possibility of an increase in power tariff across India following the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST)

PTI
Piyush Goyal also said that industry associations have not sought deferment of implementation of the goods and services tax. Photo: HT
New Delhi: Power minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post the goods and services tax (GST), saying industry associations have not sought its deferment.

GST, which is set for 1 July kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country.

“I don’t see any possibility of spike in power tariff due to implementation of GST. There could be one or two paise variation (per unit of electricity),” Goyal told reporters after his meeting with the industry covering power, coal, mines and renewable energy sectors.

Goyal added that there are a couple of issues raised, which will be put forth at the next meeting of the GST Council. One of them pertains to the issue of tax on products made up of fly ash, a by-product at coal-based thermal power plants.

The industry association, Goyal said, has not sought postponement of the GST implementation and all are content with the new framework.

The power ministry will make an analysis on the basis of tax collection before and after implementation of GST to find out if the new tax rates are “inordinately” high or not.

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 05 57 PM IST
